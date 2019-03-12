Judge Orders Jail Time For Sour Vanilla McDonald’s Customer Who Attacked Black Employee & Got Beat

Daniel Willis Taylor Also Faces Fines Or Community Service Work

Remember the McDonald’s worker who provided hands of fury to a Caucasious customer who was mad over a straw?

Well, that customer is now facing a jail sentence and a major fine.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, 40-year-old Daniel Willis Taylor pleaded no contest to two counts of battery. He was sentenced by a Pinellas County judge to 60 days in jail, and he was credited with 58 days already served.

Taylor was caught on video for the world to see chastising a Black female McDonald’s employee for not giving him a straw back in December 2018. An argument between the two grew to the point where Taylor grabbed the female employee by the shirt. This is when she unleashed a series of fists on his face for having the audacity to grab her.

Once the fight was broken up, Taylor then kicked another McDonald’s employee in the stomach on his way out the restaurant.

The judge ordered Taylor to stay away from the two women involved, and he also has to keep his distance from that McDonald’s location.

Taylor was reportedly homeless at the time of the attack and was listed as “transient” on court documents. He’s subject to a mental evaluation and treatment, and he’ll also have to come out of pocket with $1,000 in fines or volunteer almost 120 hours of community service.