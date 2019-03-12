Take Your Money Or Take It Away? The First Aladdin Trailer Is Finally Here And Will Smith’s Blue Genie Might Not Be So Bad [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The First Live-Action Aladdin Trailer Released
Will Smith endured epic slander when the first Aladdin photos were published, but it looks like he might end up with the last laugh.
The very first full trailer for the film is here and we think some of your concerns will be alleviated once you see Genie Will in his proper context.
What say you? You here for this or naw?
