Take Your Money Or Take It Away? The First Aladdin Trailer Is Finally Here And Will Smith’s Blue Genie Might Not Be So Bad [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
'Bright' Premiere in Tokyo

Source: Jun Sato / Getty

The First Live-Action Aladdin Trailer Released

Will Smith endured epic slander when the first Aladdin photos were published, but it looks like he might end up with the last laugh.

The very first full trailer for the film is here and we think some of your concerns will be alleviated once you see Genie Will in his proper context.

What say you? You here for this or naw?

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Movie, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.