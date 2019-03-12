A Lil’ Positivity: Steph & Ayesha Curry Launch A STEM Scholarship For Young Women In The Bay

Steph And Ayesha Curry Just Launched A New Scholarship

Steph and Ayesha Curry just launched their girl in STEM scholarship via their Steph and Ayesha Curry Foundation. The program is here to target girls who are interested in subjects surrounding science, technology, education, and math (STEM) careers.

Curry and Under Armour came together to unveil the new Curry 6 United We Win sneaker, which was designed by 9-year-old Riley Morrison. The young woman wrote Curry a few months back saying she wanted a pair of his signature shoes but was disappointed to learn they didn’t make them for girls, which is when Curry followed up saying he’d make things right.

That’s when Steph went to Under Armour with a proposal to use this shoe for something good, saying he felt uncomfortable profiting from it. That’s when The Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation announced a new scholarship for girls in the San Francisco and Oakland area.

“I was immediately impressed when I saw Riley’s letter; that a 9-year-old girl had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable,” Steph Curry said in a statement. “She was focused on the opportunity for all girls — not just herself. She’s been an amazing catalyst for change – not only with my product but also with the entire Under Armour brand.”

The annual scholarship is going to be awarded to a college-bound female student in the Bay Area “who has shown an aptitude for overcoming adversity, catalyzing change within her community and demonstrating excellence in a STEM-related field of study.” It’s a $30,000 award that will be paid out over the span of two years, requiring the recipient to maintain a GPA of at least 3.0.

Just last week, Vivian Wu–who boasts a 4.2 GPA and 300+ hours of community service–was announced as the inaugural foundation recipient.