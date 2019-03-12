Pluto’s Foremost Philosopher Future Made The World An Evil-er Place With ANOTHER Classic IG Caption
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Future Sets Twitter Ablaze With Another Classic Caption
Profound Pluto philosopher Future has emerged as one of the greatest (and pettiest) captionists of his era. This time, telling his loyal flock to “spoil her until she’s a brat” in a strangely romantical message that resonated with the ladies, baffled his Hive and sparked hilarious Twitter chaos.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Future’s latest caption classic on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.