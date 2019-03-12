0-Hit Combo: Spicy Kerfuffler Serge Ibaka Swings & Misses AGAIN In Messy Melee, Sparks Petty Hilarity

“Serge Ibaka always fighting. We can’t take him nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/kSlSwIEw6P — Phillip Barnett (@regularbarnett) March 12, 2019

Serge Ibaka’s Latest Baller Brawl Sparks Twitter Chaos

By now, you’ve probably seen serial swingin’ Serge Ibaka get into YET ANOTHER mid-game brawl where he failed to punch Cleveland Cav Marques Chriss during a messy skirmish that blew up NBA Twitter while reminding everyone just how terrible he is at punching people.

When Serge Ibaka tries to cave in Marquese Chriss’s face right in front of you. pic.twitter.com/Y9Qf4Q9hqK — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 12, 2019

Peep all the funniest swingin’ Serge memes on the flip.