0-Hit Combo: Spicy Kerfuffler Serge Ibaka Swings & Misses AGAIN In Messy Melee, Sparks Petty Hilarity

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Serge Ibaka’s Latest Baller Brawl Sparks Twitter Chaos

By now, you’ve probably seen serial swingin’ Serge Ibaka get into YET ANOTHER mid-game brawl where he failed to punch Cleveland Cav Marques Chriss during a messy skirmish that blew up NBA Twitter while reminding everyone just how terrible he is at punching people.

Peep all the funniest swingin’ Serge memes on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.