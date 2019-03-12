The Compassionate Carters: Beyoncé And Jay-Z To Be Honored As LGBTQ Allies With GLAAD Vanguard Award

GLAAD To Honor Jay-Z And Beyoncé At Media Awards

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are set to receive the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards for being allies to the LGBTQ community .

According to a statement via the organization, GLAAD’s Vanguard Award is presented to people who “have made a significant difference promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.” It went on to say, “Beyoncé and Jay Z are longtime allies and supporters of the LGBTQ community who use their global platforms to share messages that inspire and change the world for the better.”

GLAAD noted the work that both Jay-Z and Beyoncé have done throughout their careers on behalf of the LGBTQ community. They include instances like Beyoncé notably speaking out against North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ “Bathroom Bill” in 2016, also posting a message in support of LGBTQ students after Trump withdrew Obama-era protections for transgender students the following year. Bey has also prominently included LGBTQ people in several of her music videos, along with showcasing transgender actress Laverne Cox in promos for her Ivy Park clothing line.

As for her husband Jay-Z, the GLAAD Vanguard Award comes only one year after the rapper received the Special Recognition Award for his song, “Smile,” in which his mother came out as a lesbian. Like Beyoncé, Hov has also made a point of prominently featuring LGBTQ people in his work, also supporting the passage of marriage equality.

“Beyoncé and Jay Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “When Beyoncé and Jay Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear.”

Previous winners of the GLAAD Vanguard Award include Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, Whoopi Goldberg, and Britney Spears. The 2019 GLAAD Media Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 28th.