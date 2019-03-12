Catch Fade: Swingin’ Serge Ibaka Threw Hands With Cleveland Cavalier Marquese Chriss

Serge Ibaka And Marquese Chriss Fight

Things got testy last night when the Toronto Raptors played the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.

During the third quarter, Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss got into a fist-flying kerfuffle that will likely result in both men being suspended for a significant about of time…

No word yet on punishment from the league, but rest assured it’s coming. Also, NBA players suck at fighting.