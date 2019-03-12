She Want That Old Thang Byke: Kimora Lee Simmons Announces The Return Of Baby Phat

Kimora Lee Simmons Reveals She Purchased Her Former Brand

In case you missed it, Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner chose International Women’s Day to reveal she has purchased her former brand Baby Phat and plans to relaunch the streetwear line later this year.

Kimora isn’t saying how much she spent or which company it was purchased from but she told WWD:

“We had to hunt around to find it.”

Leissner created the brand 20 years ago as an extension to then-husband Russell Simmons’ Phat Farm label and served as creative director from 2000 to 2010. Baby Phat was one of Phat Fashions’ (the parent company to both Phat Farm and Baby Phat) most profitable brands bringing in over $1 billion in sales. Phat Fashions was sold to Kellwood in 2004, but Leissner stayed on board as creative director. In addition to launching a fragrance with Coty in 2005, the line also produced footwear, lingerie, a kids line, interior products and other goods.

Leissner told WWD the brand will be a “mainstream sportswear” collection for millenials when it is relaunched for spring and she also plans to tap into her “amazing personal archive” for inspiration, saying that while she’ll utilize retro elements they’ll be modernized and the brand will also serve up new looks.

Leissner says shoppers can expect a hint of nostalgia, including the signature Baby Phat rhinestone tee along with “new messaging.”

“We’re working fast and furiously and have a lot up our sleeves.”

Kimora credited her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee for motivating her to buy back the brand.

“It’s perfect timing for this,” she said. “Over the past several years, we realized the brand resonates with people and lives deep in their souls.” And young people like her 16- and 19-year-olds have a “need for messaging” that is similar to what Baby Phat represented in its prime, and still can today.

Leissner also teased a collaboration as part of the relaunch but would not get specific.

Are you excited for this relaunch?