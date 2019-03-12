Jesus Take The Wheel: High School Baseball Coach & Wife Fatally Electrocuted Doing Volunteer Work

High School Baseball Coach And Wife Killed In Accident

A devastating incident hit a Florida community during a day of volunteering at the Liberty County High School baseball field.

According to the New York Daily News, a high school baseball coach and his wife were fatally electrocuted while fixing field damages from Hurricane Michael. Their 14-year-old son was also injured, but he’s expected to survive.

The coach, Corey Crum, 39, and his wife Shana, 41, fell victim to the tragic incident on Sunday around 12:45 p.m. Community volunteers, parents, and team members were repairing damages to the field which was affected by the hurricane back in October.

“Coach Crum was operating a boom lift, and unloading a piece of equipment from a trailer when the boom of the lift made contact with overhead power lines,” the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Monday Facebook post. “This electrified the boom lift electrocuting coach Crum. The coach’s wife then attempted to aid him, and was also electrocuted. Their son also attempted to help the two, and he was electrocuted and injured.”

The parents were confirmed dead at the scene by first responders, and their son was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“This is a tragic event which has rocked our community to its core,” the FB post continued. “We ask for prayers and respect for the family, students and parents involved.”

The sheriff’s office said what happened was an “accident” in an earlier post, and he added that investigators are still collecting information.

Students who were around during the incident were bused to the school’s gymnasium where grief counselors were made available.