Shook Ones: ‘Empire’ Cast And Crew Nervous About Shows Future In The Wake Of Jussie Smollett’s Legal Trouble

‘Empire’ Cast And Crew Anxiously Await News Of Season Six Renewal

Fox hasn’t renewed Empire for season six and the cast and crew are anxious about their future paychecks according to what production sources have told TMZ.

Word is that the folks who have been working on Empire for years feel that they should have heard by now whether or not Fox is interested in continuing to fund the production. In fact, they expected to hear about the renewal two weeks ago.

Crickets.

Each season for the past 5 years Fox has renewed the show in January, months ahead of the finale. We can’t imagine that this is going to do good things for morale on set. Obviously, people feel like Jussie’s case will be a major factor in the network’s decision. “Jamal” has already been cut from this season’s final two episodes.

Even if Empire does return for season six, it looks like Jussie may be done for good. The suits at Fox aren’t really hype on him and the cast and crew perhaps even less so. Guess we’ll just have to see how everything plays out.

Oh, the drama. Smh.