Rap Or Go To The League: 2 Chainz And Ariana Grande Come Together For “Rule The World” [Video]

2 Chainz And Ariana Grande Drop A New Music Video

2 Chainz’s relationship with Ariana Grande got off to a rocky start after the rapper saw her video for “7 Rings,” which highly resembles his iconic pink trap house visuals. But despite a questionable introduction, the two artists decided to meet and talk things out–which ended up going so well that we got a song out of it.

Now, only a couple weeks after Chainz dropped his latest album, Rap Or Go To The League, he teamed up with Grande once again to drop a video for their track, “Rule The World.”

Peep the visual below: