Veronica Vega On Headline Heat

Folks have had lots to say about Veronica Vega since she joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami — and the reality star has had enough. Veronica stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines Bossip has written about her, and she didn’t hold anything back.

Vega also dished on her new single with Polow Da Don and why she thinks it’s ok to say the N-word. Check it out in the video above.