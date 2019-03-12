SMH: Police Department Under Investigation After Brutally Beating And Pepper Spraying Unarmed Black Man [Video]

An investigation has been launched on the West Midlands Police department after video surfaced of officers aggressively hitting and pepper spraying a Black man inside an unidentified room before shutting the door on the person recording.

Sources claim that the victim was a Muslim, which allegedly lead to the violent attack — however, officers have not confirmed. The department released a statement saying:

“On February 25 officers were called by a doctor who was conducting a mental health assessment in Sandwell. During the assessment, the 38-year-old man became violent and assaulted the doctor with a metal crutch, so police were called. The video circulating on social media shows edited footage of officers who attended but does not show the events which lead up to his restraint.”

West Midlands Police didn’t take responsibility for the officers volatile behavior, but they did refer themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. After the assault, the unidentified victim was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.

He is currently receiving treatment in a mental health facility.