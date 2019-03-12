Watch: ‘On My Block’ Teens Got Major Money Problems In Hilarious Season Two Trailer [Video]

The Series Returns March 29

One of the best teen dramedies on Netflix returns for the second season and it’s sure to be another funny, smart, and hopefully money-filled adventure.

Of course, we’re talking about On My Block, which combines the coming-of-age fantasy of The Goonies with the everyday struggles teens might face in the hood.

Since season one, lead character Jamal has come into new wealth, Ruby returns from a near-fatal altercation, and Cesar and Monse seem to be taking their romance to the next level.

Peep what’s in store for season two in the high-energy trailer below!