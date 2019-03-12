Watch: ‘On My Block’ Teens Got Major Money Problems In Hilarious Season Two Trailer [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Series Returns March 29
One of the best teen dramedies on Netflix returns for the second season and it’s sure to be another funny, smart, and hopefully money-filled adventure.
Of course, we’re talking about On My Block, which combines the coming-of-age fantasy of The Goonies with the everyday struggles teens might face in the hood.
Since season one, lead character Jamal has come into new wealth, Ruby returns from a near-fatal altercation, and Cesar and Monse seem to be taking their romance to the next level.
Peep what’s in store for season two in the high-energy trailer below!
