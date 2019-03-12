Christina Milian’s Sister Scrounges Surgeons To Stop Her Sagging Doorknockers From Dippin’ Low [Video]

One thing people with surgery never tell folks is that sooner or later, the adjustments requires a tune up. Christina Milian‘s sister, Danielle Milian, appeared on the latest episode of E!’s ‘Botched’ and got herself a much needed fix up, claiming that she has so many scars on her stomach “I look like I’ve been stabbed.”

The 33-year old revealed that her scars are a result of getting gastric sleeve surgeries after her 2015 pregnancy. Danielle lost her baby boy shortly after he was born due to a condition called Omphalocele, which causes the baby to be born with their organs outside of their body. Four years after the devastating loss, the reality star says the scars make her emotional whenever she looks at them, and it’s time for a change.

“I welcome new scars if they help get rid of all the old ones with the negative connotations.”

Fortunately, Dr. Terry Durbow is up for the challenge. Check out the video above.

Catch the full episode this Wednesday on E!