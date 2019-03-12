Good Deeds: Kim Kardashian Is Paying For A Former Inmate’s Rent For 5 Years

Kim Kardashian Is Paying Rent For A Former Inmate

Whether you like it or not, it’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is putting a big emphasis on prison reform—and she’s making some pretty huge strides.

Almost a year ago, in May 2018, Kardashian met with Donald Trump to secure a pardon for 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who was handed a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offense. She followed that up by meeting with the president again in September to discuss further sentencing laws.

Now, Kim is doing even more for inmates than trying to get them a fair sentencing—she’s helping on the rehabilitation end of things, too.

Matthew Charles was granted clemency earlier this year after serving 21 years for a nonviolent drugs and weapons charge. Charles was released in 2016 and admitted back into prison after an appeal in 2018, which is what caused Kardashian to hear about his case.

When Charles was finally granted clemency, he was repeatedly denied housing due to his criminal record. So, after hearing about his hardships, Kim offered to cover his rent payments for the next five years.

This man is sentenced to 35 yrs for selling drugs. He serves over 21 yrs, is released, finds a job, new relationship, starts a new life, & now is being sent back for another 10 yrs because the original release was an error. This man has completely rehabilitated himself. So sad https://t.co/msLsMSHGxh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2018

Kim didn’t announce the news of her generosity herself, but of course, word got out and Charles himself went onto Facebook to thank Kardashian-West for the grand gesture.

“Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it’s too good not to,” he wrote. “And my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me.”

Tim Hardiman, a senior producer at CMT in Nashville, also shared the news with Us Weekly. “Kim reached out privately to Matthew yesterday after hearing he was having a hard time getting approved for an apartment and has generously offered to pay five years of his rent. He was overwhelmed by Kim’s offer and graciously accepted. Her generosity will allow him to save enough money to eventually put a down payment on a house. It’s truly changed his life.”

Kim hasn’t posted anything about this good deed on her social media pages, but it’s dope to see that she’s still working toward prison reform and rehabilitation behind the scenes.