Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Indicted In College Admissions Bribery Scandal

Now, THIS is qWHITE the story…

Two Hollywood actresses have been indicted in an elaborate college admissions bribery scandal. Dozens of people including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were indicted today by federal prosecutors in connection with a scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.

The L.A. Times reports that the scheme centered around the owner of a for-profit Newport Beach college admissions company that wealthy parents paid to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and falsify athletic records of students to enable them to secure admission to schools including UCLA, USC, Stanford, Yale, and Georgetown, according to court records.

The for-profit owner is William Rick Singer of the Edge College & Career Network who’s now charged with money laundering, obstruction of justice, racketeering and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty in Boston this afternoon and is facing 65 years in prison.

“All of these things, and many more things, I did,” Singer said. “I created a side door that would guarantee families would get in.”

Lori Loughlin and her husband allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team” in order to facilitate admission to the university, adds The Times.

Mind you Loughlin’s daughters did NOT play crew and allegedly fake photos of the girls on row machines were used as part of the scheme. So far Loughlin has not been arrested but her reps say she’s on a flight to Los Angeles and expected to surrender.

Lori’s daughter Olivia is currently being flooded with criticism on this post about her first few weeks in college.

As for Huffman, she and her husband, William H. Macy, prosecutors allege that they made a charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of their eldest daughter. Their daughter was reportedly given twice the amount of time to take the SAT as other students and the paid proctor agreed to secretly correct her answers afterward. A sealed indictment claims that the girl received a score of 1420 on her SAT, an improvement of 400 points from her PSAT.

Huffman is currently in police custody.

“The scheme, which began in 2011, is the largest college admissions scam that’s ever been prosecuted,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Affirmative action??? Where?

Are you shocked that these two high-profile actresses are getting caught up in this scandal???