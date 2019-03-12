Big Ole FREAKS: B. Simone Bounces Her “You’re My Boooyfriend” Cakes With IG Hotties At Reality Show Premiere

B. Simone Premieres New Show & Twerks In Celebration!

Aye! Congratulations are in order for famous internet personality and stand up comedian B. Simone.

The Atlanta resident just debuted her own reality show called “You’re My Boooyfriend.” The entire season of the show can be found on The Zeus Network. In it, B. and her trusty pal ‘Pretty Vee’ narrow down her soulmate from about a dozen men and a woman.

B. Simone hosted a premiere for the first episode in Atlanta, and her crew of baddies/influencers all came out to support. Candice Craig, Ferow, Jasmin Brown, Vena E. ‘Pretty Vee’ and Mary ‘Mz Skittlez’ were all there for the occasion. After the premiere, the energy was still HIGH and the ladies bent over to twerk in celebrating.

Hit play for your viewing pleasure…

More from the premiere and some of what you can expect from B. Simone’s “You’re My Boooyfriend” after the flip.

Will YOU be watching?