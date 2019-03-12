Big Ole FREAKS: B. Simone Bounces Her “You’re My Boooyfriend” Cakes With IG Hotties At Reality Show Premiere
B. Simone Premieres New Show & Twerks In Celebration!
Aye! Congratulations are in order for famous internet personality and stand up comedian B. Simone.
The Atlanta resident just debuted her own reality show called “You’re My Boooyfriend.” The entire season of the show can be found on The Zeus Network. In it, B. and her trusty pal ‘Pretty Vee’ narrow down her soulmate from about a dozen men and a woman.
B. Simone hosted a premiere for the first episode in Atlanta, and her crew of baddies/influencers all came out to support. Candice Craig, Ferow, Jasmin Brown, Vena E. ‘Pretty Vee’ and Mary ‘Mz Skittlez’ were all there for the occasion. After the premiere, the energy was still HIGH and the ladies bent over to twerk in celebrating.
Hit play for your viewing pleasure…
More from the premiere and some of what you can expect from B. Simone’s “You’re My Boooyfriend” after the flip.
Will YOU be watching?
Y’all know I had to fly to the A real quick for the premiere of my girl @thebsimone2 NEW HIT SHOW #youremyboooyfriend on @thezeusnetwork it was HILARIOUS! So proud of you babeyyy! You’re a star and you inspire me on the daily! Thank you for being the light that you are to the world and the friend that you are to me. I love you forever and ever 💕 Makeup by| @akilaface you’re so bomb and you can beat my face anyyyyy day of the week! Love you! #watchjazzy #youngflourish #jasminbrown #bestfriendinyourhead #bestiemob
I don’t know how you tricked me into managing you @thebsimone2 but it’s the best hardest job I have ever done in my life! I definitely salute every single manager to ever do it! I honestly put my two weeks notice in, mentally weekly lmao! Somehow God put a special diamond in my hand when it was all beat up and still under the dirt. However he gave me a special gift to see the shine in the worn out rock and to take it through a series of polishing sessions but you are shining now and my heart shines inside! Yesterday was so emotional for me because everyone that told me know she is the “ig girl” or no they are not booking “influencers” or told me I was wasting my time had to eat their words! If only people could see what we go through behind the scenes. I don’t take my title “momager “ lightly I will be their for the tears, the smiles, being your hype man, being your joke writer, producer, camera man, assistant, stylist and whatever else I need to be for you to shine! I had to beg you to dress up for your premier but baby you were golden! Please everyone support our hard work by investing $3.99 into @thezeusnetwork to watch #youremyboooyfriend !! BABYYYY GIRLLL YOU FILLED UP A MOVIE THEATER HEADLINING YOUR OWN SHOW!!!! 🙌 Thank you for listening and never doubting me…
