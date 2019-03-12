Rest In Heat: Priest Accused Of Child Sex Assault Hell-Bound As Cops Find Him Clapped In His Home

Preist Accused Of Sexual Assault Shot Dead In His Home

Justice for victims and marginalized groups is hard to come by these days. People are tired and some just aren’t willing to wait for the judicial system to mete out what it deems appropriate restitution. So now we’re here.

According to NYDailyNews, a former New Jersey priest named John Capparelli was found dead this past weekend by the Henderson Police Department inside his apartment.

Capparelli was shot in the neck and detectives are treating the case as a homicide. Just last month the disgraced priest’s name appeared on the list of 200 priests that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark had accused of sexually assaulting minors.

Capparelli was ordained in 1980 and abused multiple victims before being permanently removed from the ministry in 1992, according to RCAN. It was discovered that Capparelli was teaching in New Jersey public schools in 2011 and had been for almost two decades. He was removed from his position as a teacher and ultimately retired after a New Jersey Star-Ledger report of his past sexual abuse allegations and the revelation of a wrestling fetish website he ran from his home.

“You do get, you get dirt” -DMX