Gahdamn! A Gallery Of Reasons You’ll Be Happy To See Seriously Sexxxy Sky To Return To #BlackInkCrew

Bangers: Reasons You’ll Be Happy To See Sky Return To “Black Ink Crew”

It’s almost time for the original Black Ink Crew to return to tv, and Sky is looking GOODT.

The stunner has been running her own boutique and handling things like a boss in the offseason. In fact, if you take a look at Sky online, she’s always looking sexy! She has matured a lot since we were first introduced to her and her sex appeal has also increased a few levels.

Look at this BAWWDY…

Sky and the Black Ink Crew officially returns to television on Wednesday, March 13 at 9/8c on VH1!

We’re excited to see what kind of sauce she brings.

Hit the flip for more