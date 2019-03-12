Guess Which Actress’ Doll-Faced Daughter Is Making Her Film Debut In ‘Dumbo’?
Match The Curly Cutie With Her Famous Mom
This curly beauty is the daughter of one of our favorite black actresses on TV and the big screen. She was photographed at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Dumbo’– which she also is making her debut film appearance in! Here’s a few hints about her mom — she’s of British and Zimbabwean descent, she’s a lead actress on a hit HBO series and her breakout role was in a film that also starred Oprah.
Think you know who she is? Hit the flip for the answer.
Thandie Newton and her daughter Nico Parker coordinated for the red carpet premiere of Nico’s first film ‘Dumbo’. Thandie wore a ruby colored Oscar de la Renta and Nico rocked a dark green Gucci number — both dresses were velvet. So sweet riiiiight?!
Angelina Jolie also came through with her kiddos.
Check out more premiere pictures below:
