Strong J. -Rod Loving: J. Lo Shares Sweet A-Rod Engagement Photos

Jennifer Lopez is sharing sweet photos from her engagement. As previously reported J. Lo and A-Rod are engaged after two years of dating and A-Ro popped the question during their Bahamian vacation.
J. Lo’s photos show A-Rod on bended knee on the beach and giving her that reportedly $1 million engagement ring.

3.9.19✨♥️

That’s some strong J-Rod loving, there.

Congrats to the future Mr. and Mr.s Rodriguez.

