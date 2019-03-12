Strong J. -Rod Loving: J. Lo Shares Sweet A-Rod Engagement Photos
- By Bossip Staff
J. Lo Shares Engagement Photos
Jennifer Lopez is sharing sweet photos from her engagement. As previously reported J. Lo and A-Rod are engaged after two years of dating and A-Ro popped the question during their Bahamian vacation.
J. Lo’s photos show A-Rod on bended knee on the beach and giving her that reportedly $1 million engagement ring.
That’s some strong J-Rod loving, there.
Congrats to the future Mr. and Mr.s Rodriguez.
