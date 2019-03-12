Bribe-less Brilliance: Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools Without Cheating 

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman unintentionally broke the Internet on Tuesday after the famous moms were indicted in a college admission bribery sting. Apparently, Loughlin, Huffman and 50 other rich, White celebs paid up to $6 million to get their kids into the country’s most elite college — including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Meanwhile, Black students have to work thrice as hard to get a scholarship at these schools.

But just like most things in life, Black folks always find a way or make one. Hit the flip to check out these Black stars who used their brilliance to get into Ivy League Universities.

Issa Rae graduated Stanford University in 2007 with a degree in African and African-American studies.

Angela Bassett graduated from Yale with a B.A. in African American Studies. Shortly after she received her M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama.

Lupita N’yongo studied at the Yale School of Drama and received her MFA 2012.

John Legend attended the University of Pennsylvania in 1999 and studied English with a focus on African American lit.

Tracee Ellis Ross got her degree in theater from Rhode Island Ivy in 1994.

Shonda Rhimes got her BA from Dartmouth College and earned her MFA at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

    Toni Morrison earned her Masters from Cornell University in 1955.

    Sanaa Lathan got her BA from the University of California, Berkeley and got her masters from Yale School of Drama.

    Rashida Jones studied philosophy and religion at Harvard.

    Nikki Giovanni attended graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University.

     

     

