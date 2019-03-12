Bribe-less Brilliance: Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools Without Cheating 

Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman unintentionally broke the Internet on Tuesday after the famous moms were indicted in a college admission bribery sting. Apparently, Loughlin, Huffman and 50 other rich, White celebs paid up to $6 million to get their kids into the country’s most elite college — including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Meanwhile, Black students have to work thrice as hard to get a scholarship at these schools.

Can we please start giving Rich White kids the same side eye that Black & Brown kids receive when they say they attended an Ivy League school?! You know when it’s assumed that minority students took “someone” else’s spot who was “more qualified”! #DownWithTheDoubleStandard — bevysmith (@bevysmith) March 12, 2019

Meanwhile Black kids who can really play sports can’t even get a look from these Ivy League schools. pic.twitter.com/s40xFTbnNf — B E A N Z | Currently stuck in Raccoon City (@PhotosByBeanz) March 12, 2019

But just like most things in life, Black folks always find a way or make one. Hit the flip to check out these Black stars who used their brilliance to get into Ivy League Universities.