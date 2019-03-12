Jesus Take The Wheel: Mother Arrested For Killing Her Daughter To “Prevent Her From Having Sex”

Mom Accused Of Killing Her Daughter For A Really Strange Reason

This story is absolutely insane.

A woman has been accused of stabbing her daughter to death after telling investigators that she killed the 11-year-old to keep her from having sex, according to authorities in–you guessed it–Florida.

28-year-old Rose Alcides Rivera pulled up to a hospital in Orlando asking for help with her daughter on Sunday morning, but the girl was already dead from multiple stab wounds. Then, investigators say Rivera pulled a knife on hospital workers before ultimately being arrested.

She later told investigators the absolutely befuddling reason she killed her daughter, to “prevent her from having sex” with men, authorities said.

Rivera’s child had 15 stab wounds to her back and a defensive wound on her right arm. Orange County Sheriff’s investigators said the incident started early Sunday when the mother took her daughter to the home of a man and accused him of having sex with her child. Witnesses told detectives that the child denied having sex with anyone and according to the report, Rivera said she didn’t see her daughter having sex with the man, nor did her daughter tell her she was having sex.

An arrest report said Rivera first denied stabbing the young girl, but eventually admitted to killing her. “Rivera stated she stabbed her daughter while in the car, and while stabbing her she was attempting to make her more comfortable,” an investigator wrote in the report. The mother also told detectives that she believes her daughter is in heaven.

She has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aleyda Rivera.