Animalistic Affection: Nicki Minaj Carries Around ‘Zoo’ The Stuffed Unicorn In Honor Of Her Supportive Sweetie

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Nicki Minaj

    Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Nicki Minaj Carries “Zoo” The Stuffed Unicorn

Nicki Minaj is moving on from that canceled tour date and parading around overseas with her man. Onika and her boo Kenneth “Zoo” Petty are still going strong and she recently shared a pic of them in Paris.

Now after a date at a local fair….

View this post on Instagram

😉😈 🥊

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki’s been seen carrying a giant stuffed unicorn that her man apparently won for her.

Nicki Minaj

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Nicki talked about the unicorn on her latest episode of Queen Radio and told fans the toy is named Zoo, clearly after her super supportive sweetie.

Nicki Minaj

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Not only that Nicki told her fans during the radio show that Kenneth is her “husband.” 

Someone’s in LOVE, love.

View this post on Instagram

Bae out in Paris

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

See more of Nicki and her stuffed animal Zoo on the flip.

Nicki Minaj

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Nicki Minaj

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Nicki Minaj

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Coupled Up, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.