Animalistic Affection: Nicki Minaj Carries Around ‘Zoo’ The Stuffed Unicorn In Honor Of Her Supportive Sweetie

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Nicki Minaj Carries “Zoo” The Stuffed Unicorn

Nicki Minaj is moving on from that canceled tour date and parading around overseas with her man. Onika and her boo Kenneth “Zoo” Petty are still going strong and she recently shared a pic of them in Paris.

Now after a date at a local fair….

Nicki’s been seen carrying a giant stuffed unicorn that her man apparently won for her.

Nicki talked about the unicorn on her latest episode of Queen Radio and told fans the toy is named Zoo, clearly after her super supportive sweetie.

Not only that Nicki told her fans during the radio show that Kenneth is her “husband.”

Someone’s in LOVE, love.

See more of Nicki and her stuffed animal Zoo on the flip.