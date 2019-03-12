Head, Doctor: Woman Suffers Stroke As She Reaches Orgasm From Her Lower Lip Lickin’ Lovers’ Lascivious Lust

Woman Suffers Stroke Due To Orgasm From Oral Sex</h2

We hope that we never have to suffer a stroke, but if we do, we hope it’s while we are well on our way to an epic orgasm like this lady.

According to NYPost, this is exactly what happened to a 44-year-old New York woman who was rushed to the hospital after the oral sex she was receiving caused her to suffer a stroke.

Her agile-tongued partner told doctors that she had gone completely stiff during oral sex, which is ironic because you’d think it’d be the other way around, but we digress.

Doctors led by Yunus Gokdogan at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital wrote in a BMJ case report: “On closer history taking, the patient reported nearing orgasm while receiving oral sex from her partner before losing consciousness. “Her partner estimated she was unconscious for two to three minutes, with no convulsive activity reported. She had otherwise been well preceding the event.”

Upon having a CT scan, it was discovered that the woman had a “trace of acute subarachnoid blood” which is the type of stroke that causes bleeding in the brain.

Fellas, be careful out here. You think you’re doing an A1 job at finding the man in the boat, then *boom*