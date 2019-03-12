Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing At Mealy Mouth-Breather Murda Mook & His Caucazoid-Coddling Shenanigans
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Murder Mook Memes
Everyone’s still buzzing over culture-vulturing mayo jar YesJulz and her biggest-bestest fan Murda Mook who attempted to cackle, shuckle and jive his way into her good graces in a dignity-less display of clout-chasing behavior that sparked a hilariously petty meme wave.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) Murda Mook memes on the flip.
