Jason Weaver Talks About How He Became The Voice Of “The Lion King’s” Young Simba And Taking Beyoncé To Prom [VIDEO]

Jason Weaver Has Tracy Shooting Her Shot On Her “Strong Black Lead” Podcast

We all loved Jason Weaver as Young Michael Jackson in “The Jacksons: An American Dream,”Brandy’s brother on “Thea” and the first singing voice of Simba in “The Lion King” as well as Marcus in “Smart Guy” (one of the few people who can say they took Beyonce to prom) so we were pleased to see him as a guest on this week’s episode of the Netflix “Strong Black Lead” podcast… Apparently Tracy was pleased as punch too because we’ve never seen her FLIRT like this!

Check out the podcast below where he discusses how Sir Elton John helped him get cast as the singing voice of Simba in “The Lion King,” his nervousness working with a young Beyonce and taking her to prom on “Smart Guy” and shooting a film with the Academy Award winning Coen brothers when they let him sneak away from set to record “One Call Away” with Chingy (he also had to to fight to get his credit on that song)!

What did you think? Some really interesting backstories riiiight?!