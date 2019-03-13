Fashion Beef: Here’s Why Scammy Sugar Baby Shannade Clermont Says Kuriously Kempt Khloe Kardashian Kan’t Kompare…

Shannade Clermont Thinks Khloe Looks Ridiculous In Her Same Outfit

All surgical baddies are not created equal…we guess.

One-half of the famous Clermont twins is firing SHOTS at Khloe Kardashian after folks tried to compare them, fashion-wise. In a “Who Wore It Better” tweet from Fashion Bomb Daily, photos of Khloe and Shannade Clermont rocking the same Laquan Smith get up were compared. The outfit is a two-piece beige colored mesh outfit, seemingly stretchy.

In the spirit of being PETTY, Shannade answered the question of “who wore it better.” She wrote, “this is not up for debate. LMAO.”

Do you agree with Shannade???

This is not up for debate. LMAO https://t.co/XgFnWO16lv — Shannade Clermont (@ShannadeJenee) March 12, 2019

Here is the full look, courtesy of Khloe on Instagram.

