Twitter Thinks Lori Harvey Has Added Diddy To Her Harem Of Celebrity Men…And It’s Burning Down The Internet

Lori Harvey Dating Diddy?

This can’t be true, can it?

Lori Harvey has been blowing up the internet over the past few months for keeping her a solid (solid!) rotation of men from Future to Trey Songz and a bunch of dudes in between. She is really out here living her best, happy single a$$ life and we stan. This weekend, she was spotted at a reggae spot with 49-year-old Diddy. If you keep a keen eye you can see her here:

Now here’s the thing: Lori has also been romantically connected to Diddy’s son Justin. So it’s very possible she’s just hanging out with (one of) her boo’s dad and nothing more. Actually, that makes a ton of sense, right? RIGHT?!

Well, Twitter wasn’t so careful, speculating like crazy people. We’re still holding out that this was a “hey, maybe future dad, let’s go get a drink” and not them being together. But, oh man, what if they are?!

Take a look at the internet freak out.

