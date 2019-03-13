Excuse Us? Here’s How Twitter ERUPTED When Nicki Minaj (Maybe) Called Kenneth Petty Her Whole A$$ Husband

Did Nicki Minaj Really Call Kenneth Petty Her Husband?

Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio was quite the spectacle on Tuesday. The show was cut short because Nicki was stuck in traffic and most of the day was spent with Twitter complaining that it was uneventful. However, keen ears (and you know the Barbz all were listening INTENTLY to every word) were focused in on one moment in which Nicki referred to her “husband.”

Um. Ma’am? Excuse us? Nicki seemed to be referring to new…uh…controversial…boyfriend Kenneth Petty. Or at least that’s the assumption. But it really could be anybody. Maybe some new man or something? No?

Either way, once people realized what she said, it shook Twitter. Take a look at the wildest reactions.