“Seeking Sister Wife” Exclusive: The Snowden’s Break Down Their Blended Family Bliss

Dimitri, Wife Ashley & Girlfriend Vanessa Talk To BOSSIP

They are the breakout stars of “Seeking Sister Wife,” TLC’s reality show about families involved in a polygamous lifestyle.

And Dimitri Snowden, his wife, Ashley, and his girlfriend Vanessa understand that their situation may be the first time many viewers have gotten up close and personal with a plural marriage involving people of color.

Ashley said the family decided to participate in “Seeking Sister Wife” in order to teach others about the way of life as well as counter inaccurate perceptions about polygamy.

“We’re a young family and it’s not necessarily the most appreciated family dynamic,” Ashley told BOSSIP, “(but) after mulling it over, I thought it would be helpful to others living this way and to educate, people because there’s a lot of misinformation around what it means to be a plural family and we were hoping to eradicate that.”

Despite objections from their family and even strangers, Ashley, Vanessa and Dimitri have no regrets and now live as a family in their adopted city of Los Angeles. Dimitri and Ashley are continuing to court Vanessa, who said she decided to act on her curiosity about plural marriage after seeing the Snowden’s on the show’s first season.

“It was a unique and interesting way to create a family,” Vanessa said. “I loved living with my friends that are girls…polygamy is the best of both worlds. (Ashley and I) “will always have each other if this works out, and an awesome husband if it works out.”