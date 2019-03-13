Ultralate Beam: Kanye & Kanekalon Kimmy Show Up LATE To Chance The Husband’s Wedding, Stir Up Spicy Slander
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Tardy KimYe
At this point, Kanye & Kimmy are easily the tackiest A-list wedding guests in Hollyweird who recently showed up to Chance The Rapper’s wedding unfashionably LATE before being forced to watch from afar in a ridiculously tacky moment that sparked spicy chitter-chatter across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kanye & Kimmy showing up late to Chance’s wedding on the flip.
