CLEVELAND??? Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Frisbeed To The Doo Doo Browns, Sends Curl Sponge Twitter Into A TIZZY

Giants fans waking up to the OBJ news like: pic.twitter.com/JtqVHCnnQi — MonsterOfTheTriState (@SCAR_179NY) March 13, 2019

SHOCKING OBJ Trade To The Browns Shatters Twitter

Our fave dancing a$$ sasstronaut Odell Beckham, Jr. is taking his talents to Cleveland after being traded from the Giants just months after signing a 5-year/$95 million extension in a shocking development that set up future touchdown celebrations in doo doo brown uniforms while fueling hilarious chaos across the internet.

OBJ and Baker Mayfield after a touchdown pic.twitter.com/RDSedIa8q2 — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) March 13, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria over OBJ’s trade to the Browns on the flip.