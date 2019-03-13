CLEVELAND??? Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Frisbeed To The Doo Doo Browns, Sends Curl Sponge Twitter Into A TIZZY
- By Bossip Staff
SHOCKING OBJ Trade To The Browns Shatters Twitter
Our fave dancing a$$ sasstronaut Odell Beckham, Jr. is taking his talents to Cleveland after being traded from the Giants just months after signing a 5-year/$95 million extension in a shocking development that set up future touchdown celebrations in doo doo brown uniforms while fueling hilarious chaos across the internet.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over OBJ’s trade to the Browns on the flip.
