Why? Jaguar-Scratched Woman Who Ignantly Climbed Barrier For A Selfie Thinks Zoo Should Try “Moving Their Fence Back” [Video]

The Zoo Clapped Back With A Message About Following Rules

The woman who thought she was above the rules at the zoo then ended up SCRATCHED has more to say.

CBS Evening News had a chat with Leanne, who asked for her last name to be hidden, and she admitted she was all the way trippin’ when she crossed a 3-foot barrier to grab a selfie with a jaguar outside their fence. She ended up getting severely clawed and the brutal aftermath of her cuts was caught on video.

“I was in the wrong for leaning over the barrier,” she said. “But I do think that maybe the zoo should look into moving their fence back.”

“Anybody can reach out,” Leanne continued. “I’m not the first, and if they don’t move the fence, I’m probably not going to be the last.”

Or Leanne, you can just follow the rules.

“When people do not respect the barriers, there’s always a chance that there might be a problem,” said Mickey Olson, the Wildland World Zoo director.

The jaguar has since been removed from the exhibit temporarily.

In spite of it all, Leanne still knows never to play cute with a wild animal again. “I never expected this. I feel like we’re all human, we make mistakes and I learned my lesson,” she said.

You can watch the CBS reporter dig into Leanne some more in the clip below.