No Regrets: Mariahlynn Explains Exposing Her 8-Year Rich Dollaz Relationship & Previous Pregnancy

Mariahlynn Talks Exposing Rich Dollaz Relationship

Mariahlynn dropped a bomb during the “Love & Hip Hop New York” reunion that still has tongues wagging.

As previously reported the reality star shared that she and Rich Dollaz have secretly had an EIGHT YEAR relationship and things were so serious that at one point she was pregnant.

She also denied that she’s currently expecting and revealed that Rich had a vasectomy. That lead to an angry Rich sitting there stone-faced before telling her that she had “no right” to tell his business.

Mariahlynn: “Unfortunately, when he found out he had diabetes he got a vasectomy. We’re trying to see about this reverse thing when he’s ready but I would one day like to be. If I was gonna be with anybody it would be with a man who I’ve been with for 8 years who knows my situation who accepts me flaws and all. I love Rich very much, I am very much in love with him.” Rich Dollaz: “You don’t have no right to sit on this stage and talk about my disease, my diabetes. Shut the f**k up and let me speak.” Mariahlynn: “I been with Rich on and off for 8 years, I was pregnant by Rich. I’ve been all that.”

According to Mariahlynn she doesn’t regret exposing their connection and while she might have “said too much”, at least she stood for something.

I know I didn’t I might have said a little too much but people crucify when I don’t show no emotion and do the same when I do. Damned if I do damned if I don’t 🙄 https://t.co/Ld5jpXDne9 — Mariahlynn (@MariahLynBoss) March 12, 2019

I rather stand for something then fall for nothing https://t.co/BinWSog3Oi — Mariahlynn (@MariahLynBoss) March 12, 2019

Do YOU think Mariahlynn said too much during the LHHNY reunion???

He loves me, he’s loves me not pic.twitter.com/QKNhliNeuN — Mariahlynn (@MariahLynBoss) March 12, 2019

