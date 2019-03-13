Some Beach Bae Wit A Baby On The Way Lovin… Courtesy Of Tori Brixx And Rich The Kid

Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN / Splash News

Rich The Kid And Tori Brixx Have A Photoshoot At The Beach

It’s been a minute since we checked in on Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid and the happy couple has been taking some truly beautiful photos while they await the arrival of their bundle of love.

Tori posted some stunning photos of them coupled up on the beach caressing her belly.

Rich posted one as well!

View this post on Instagram

Mom & Dad 😏

A post shared by @ richthekid on

Wishing them the best. Hit the flip for more cute coupled up pics!

Is 3/22 the due date or when his next project is dropping?

View this post on Instagram

🦈🦈

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

View this post on Instagram

8 months ☺️🤰🏽💕

A post shared by @ richthekid on

View this post on Instagram

😎

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

View this post on Instagram

Miami nights ✨

A post shared by @ richthekid on

