Florida Crazies, But We Get It: Wheelchair-Bound Father Popped For Bringing AK-47 To Son’s School After Teacher “Slammed” Him

Father Arrested For Bringing AK-47 To Son’s School To Confront Teacher

So, here’s the thing, Florida is crazy…AF, but in this case, we understand a crazy reaction even though it was still dead wrong.

According to Sun-Sentinel, an angry, wheelchair-bound father, 27-year-old Christopher Freeman, rolled up to his son’s school with an AK-47 in his pants. Freeman flew into a rage when he got a FaceTime call from his crying son at 3pm telling him that a teacher “slammed” his son. At this point, someone grabbed the child, knocked the phone to the ground and the call ended.

Freeman was visibly upset and yelling, “I want to see the guy who slammed my son. I’ve got something for him,” the report stated.

After the school was placed on code red lockdown, security officers took Freeman outside and found the AK mini Draco with a 30-round clip on the bottom of the strap and a bullet in the chamber ready to fire.

Freeman said he bought the gun from a friend a year ago and carried it for protection but forgot he had it on him and said he did not know weapons were not allowed on school property, police said. He said he did not plan to harm anyone with the gun, officers said.

Freeman was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, aggravated assault with a weapon, and disrupting a school function with a $75,000 bond.

We get it, but naw. Smh.