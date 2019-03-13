Leave Us TF Alone: Protesters March On Police Station After Colorado Cops Detain Black Man For Cleaning His Yard

Protesters March On Boulder Police Dept. Over Detained Black Man Cleaning Yard

Last week we reported on an incident in Boulder, Colorado where police pulled their guns and detained Black Naropa University student Zayd Atkinson for…picking up trash off his lawn.

Today, we get word via DailyCamera that the March for Boulder Police Oversight took place yesterday in which angry community made demands for more transparency in the department. Protesters posted up in front of the Boulder Police Department and made their voice heard.

Nami Thompson, who does public policy for the Colorado Public Health Association and helped organize the march, asked attendees to email Boulder City Council and Police Chief Greg Testa with two requests: remove rifles from all police cars and allow people to submit anonymous complaints to the department. “When you’re young and you think of police, you think of justice,” Thompson said to the crowd in front of the police station. “But with Boulder police, it’s about justification.”

Thompson also called to fix all the “broken” body cameras that never seen to be operating when controversial arrests or physical force is used. In addition to demanding that a civilian oversight committee be formed so that the community can police the police.

Darren O’Conner, who is part of the Boulder Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People or NAACP, said that police shouldn’t be policing themselves. “Internal affairs is too internal,” O’Conner said, referencing the police department that handles internal investigations into police conduct or complaints. “(…) These are friends overseeing friends.”

At this point, police officers simply cannot be trusted to be honest and forthright without some serious Big Brothering.