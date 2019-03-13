Petty Peach Problems: NeNe Leakes Says Her ‘Coworker’ Cynthia Bailey’s Been Shadily Doing THIS Behind Her Back

NeNe Says Cynthia Bailey’s Her “Coworker”, Not Her Friend

NeNe is ALL the way fed up with one of her “former” friends and she’s making her disdain known.

As previously reported rumors are swirling that NeNe’s PISSED at her BFF Cynthia after the RHOA reunion hence why she unfollowed her along with Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Tanya Sam.

According to TheJasmineBrand who spoke with a source, NeNe and Cynthia had a big blowup over some behind-the-scenes footage that allegedly shows Cynthia plotting behind NeNe’s back and planning to bring someone she doesn’t get along with to an event. That person is seemingly Kenya Moore.

Now NeNe’s confirming that she’s indeed no longer friends with Cynthia who she called a “weak chick” alongside Kandi Burruss, and she’s telling fans that she realizes that they’re actually just coworkers.

She also added that Cynthia lied until the finale finally showed the “sneaky underhanded Cynthia Bailey.”

“As far as Cynthia is concerned, you’re going to have to watch the finale to see what it is that she does,” said NeNe during an Instagram Live. “Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff in my opinion the down low and very sneaky and underhanded.” “She has done a lot of stuff that you all just don’t get to see on the show. She’s done a lot of f****d up stuff, I don’t have no hate in my heart for Cynthia,” she added. “We are coworkers from this day forward, I don’t have no reason not to speak to her. I’m happy to speak to her, but anything further than that—No, it’s not gonna happen. After 11 seasons I finally realized that these girls are my coworkers.”

NeNe also added that some of the “boring girls” and new “friends to the show” [Tanya Sam?] tried to attack her to “secure the bag.”

On Twitter NeNe echoed a fan’s statement that they’re trying to bring the “dark and evil” Kenya back.

RT @jeriHoward8: @NeNeLeakes I think they're plotting to get the dark and evil Kenya back. Watch your back and don't burn bridges<YES THEY ARE! They have an alliance with her! Just watch & u Will c it? Nene NEVER lies — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 12, 2019

Petty, petty, petty.

As for Cynthia, she’s letting go and letting God.

Do YOU think NeNe and Cynthia’s friendship can be saved???