So Sad: 9-Year-Old Trinity Love Jones Found Dead In Duffle Bag, Suspect Is Reportedly Her Mom’s Boyfriend

The Cause Of Death Remains Unknown

A man has been charged in the tragic case of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found in a duffel bag in L.A., according to authorities.

ABC News reports that Emiel Lamar Hunt, reportedly the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was hit with a murder charge on Tuesday, said the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Jones’ body was found by county workers on March 5 near an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights. At first, the young girl wasn’t identified, and investigators released sketches so the public could help name her.

Her identity was finally released by the sheriff’s office on Sunday and investigators said two people of interest had been detained. According to the coroner, the cause of death is being withheld for now.

Investigators found Hunt on Saturday morning while he was sleeping in his car in a parking lot near San Diego International Airport. He was arrested without incident, said the sheriff’s office.