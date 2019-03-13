Get Your Life Together: Restaurant Owner Resigns After Calling His Employee The N-Word In Text Messages

Vietnamese Restaurant Owner Resigns After Calling Employee The N-Word

The owner of a Vietnamese restaurant in Texas resigned after calling an employee the N-word in a text message.

Domo Schneckenburg–who used to be a Pho Shack general manager in both Katy and Sugar Land, Texas–posted screenshots on Facebook of a group text between co-owner Le, his associate, and herself right after she quit her job of two and a half years on Friday.

“Domo just called and say she quit,” wrote Le. “I said ok. Thank you. Her last day will be Thursday. Ima call her later and tell her her last day will be today. F*** the [N-word]. Don’t like that b**** attitude anyways.”

“Lmaooooooo,” wrote Domo.

Le wrote back, “Leave the key with Wilber for me. If u want your last check. Close tonight out correctly and professionally.”

“The [N-word] says f*** you,” wrote Schneckenburg.

The 26-year-old wrote her thoughts about the incident on Facebook, saying: “I won’t lie and say I wasn’t surprised by [Le]’s reaction because I was. It was a rude awakening that the stereotypes between black and Asians are still true, New generation or not. Regardless of how long you have known them, how hard you have worked, how trustworthy you have been, whether or not the family knows you, etc. You’re still a [N-word] in their eyes. I guess my first sign should have been when the owners would casually say ‘[N-word]’ until I told them it made me uncomfortable…”

Schneckenburg tells Yahoo Lifestyle that one of the reasons she quit her job was because Le kept saying the N-word. “When I got the text, I was extremely hurt and angry and I flipped a table over,” she says. “I also called a staff meeting because I wanted everyone to know what the owner thinks of me.”

Le ended up calling the police after Schneckenburg flipped a table in the restaurant. The Sugar Land Police Department sent Yahoo Lifestyle a police report that read, “The owner said his manager quit but began yelling in a hostile manner, flipping tables over and broke glasses before leaving. The employee was no longer at the location, and the owner did not choose to file charges. The owner contacted SLPD again on March 9 at about 6 p.m. and said he was receiving threatening messages from his former employee. SLPD has increased patrols at the business.”

The backlash from the public toward this restaurant and its owner was so bad that Yelp temporarily suspended the comments section of the Pho Shack’s page to stop inauthentic reviews. Le apologized on the now removed Facebook page of the business, writing: “This is Danh Le. I am here today to apologize for my actions and behavior. I understand your anger towards me and I don’t deserve or expect forgiveness. This is the biggest lesson of my life as I know now how much words can hurt.”

He continued, “I grew up in an environment that allowed ignorance to prosper, allowing the N-word to be used casually amongst friends, and it remained a part of my vocabulary until now, but that stops here. The conversation that took place was fueled by rage and mixed emotions, and as a result that word took a turn for the worst. My temper has always been my downfall.” Le resigned because, he said, “I no longer have the right to represent this company.”

Le told Yahoo Lifestyle that Schneckenburg was disrespectful during her resignation, but that using the N-word was wrong nonetheless. “I have worked with Domo for two and a half years — if I were racist, she would have left a long time ago,” he claims.

The 33-year-old admits to using the N-word when speaking with his friends and has sometimes “slipped” in front of Schneckenburg. “I have apologized to Domo, my black employees, and my brother and co-owner, who want nothing to do with me,” explained Le. “I am very, very sorry and I will never do this again.”

Le says he accidentally included Schneckenburg on the group text.