Surgical Sorcery: Aubrey O’Day Bares Her Barely Recognizable Curves In Black Light Photoshoot

- By Bossip Staff
Aubrey O'Day Hosts New Year's Eve at Hustler Club Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Aubrey O’Day Looks Like She Has Some New Hips?

We’ve been over this before, but Aubrey O’Day has done a complete 180-degree change in appearance from her early DK days.

The singer-dancer just posted up photos from a shoot to show off her body and PLT outfits under black lights. We recognize her face but, did she always have THESE hips? Commenters noticed the change, even comparing her to Nicki Minaj in the photo.

Previously, Aubrey reunited with her Danity Kane sisters and executed a short tour. These days, it seems like she focused on getting influencer dollars on Instagram. Hit the flip from more Aubrey and her new curves.

neon baby, maybe you could sway me. @fashionnova

new uniform. @prettylittlething

acceptance speech. @fashionnova

jem and the holograms. fit, @fashionnova

im not bad, i’m just drawn that way. @fashionnova

