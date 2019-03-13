YEEERNDAMEAN: After Almost 3 Years, Schoolboy Q Is Finally Dropping Some New Music

Schoolboy Q Teases New Music After Nearly 3-Year Hiatus

A new album from Schoolboy Q is long overdue, and luckily for us, some music from the TDE rapper is officially on the way.

On Monday night, Q tweeted, “2 more days…… finally” which fans immediately took as a hint that some new music was going to be released.

2 more days…… finally 👀 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 12, 2019

That assumption was proven true the very next day, as Schoolboy posted a video snippet onto his Instagram page of him in the studio previewing a new track.

A once very active social media user, Schoolboy Q took a long hiatus from Instagram last year, returning in the end of August in what seemed like preparation for his upcoming album. Those initial posts meant to get us hype for new music were posted only 2 weeks before the death of Q’s good friend Mac Miller, which the rapper admitted stopped him from dropping the album when he was supposed to.

Now, after a few months of healing and probably the addition of some new music following such a big tragedy, we’re finally getting the sounds Schoolboy’s been trying to give us all along. There’s no word on what time tonight we can expect the new music to hit streaming services, but somewhere around midnight is probably a good bet.

Schoolboy Q’s last full-length album, Blank Face, dropped in 2016. In the few years since, he appeared on 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was and joined his Top Dawg Entertainment family Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, and others for The Championship Tour.

It’s good to have you back, Q.