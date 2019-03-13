But Wait, There’s More: Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools Without Cheating
- By Bossip Staff
On the heels of the recent college acceptance scam, in which 50 rich White people were indicted for paying nearly $6 million to get their children into prestigious schools — we put together a list of Black celebrities who matriculated their way through an Ivy League school just based on brilliance. No cheating.
The list is so long and good that we had to make another one. Hit the flip to check it out.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.