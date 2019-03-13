#LHHMIA: Shay Johnson Gets Very Personal About The Dangerous Medical Condition She’s Been Suffering With [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Shay Johnson Reveals Severe Medical Condition
Shay Johnson has been dealing with a very scary medical issue that she hasn’t talked about on camera before. In the new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, she visits her friend Pooch and breaks the news.
Thoughts and prayers go out to Shay that she has a successful surgery and speedy recovery
