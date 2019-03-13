The Caucasity: EXHAUSTING Convington Teen Is Now Suing CNN For $275 Million Over Nathan Phillips Coverage

He Continues His Bid Against Major News Outlets

Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann just won’t quit.

The teen, who’s infamous for facing down Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips at the Lincoln Memorial, is coming after all the major media outlets for what he thought was unfair coverage.

After announcing that he’s suing The Washington Post for $250 million, Phillips is now coming after CNN in A $275 MILLION LAWSUIT.

“CNN’s agenda-driven fiction about Nicholas and the January 18 incident was not only false and defamatory, it created an extremely dangerous situation by knowingly triggering the outrage of its audience and unleashing that outrage,” lawyer L. Lin Wood wrote in the suit, which was filed in the Eastern District of Kentucky, and obtained by WCPO of Cincinnati.

The suit continued:

“CNN brought down the full force of its corporate power, influence, and wealth on Nicholas by falsely attacking, vilifying, and bullying him despite the fact that he was a minor child.”

The viral video of Sandmann shows him facing down Phillips with what looked like a smirk on his face. Phillips was reportedly trying to diffuse tension between Sandmann and his MAGA-hat wearing friends, and a group of Black Israelites who were reportedly taunting the teens.

Coverage for the incident ranged from short clips to the full video, and Sandmann and his friends got chastised for supposedly mocking the Native elder.

But instead of taking the incident as a learning moment and moving on, Phillips is using the situation to snatch millions of dollars from news outlets who supposedly damaged his reputation…

As if MAGA minions don’t have a damaged reputation already.

But surprise, surprise…

A bratty White teen who feels like he’s owed everything.