YBN Almighty Jay Allegedly Needed 300 Stitches After Getting Jumped, Sliced, And Robbed In NYC [Graphic Photo]

YBN Almighty Jay’s Face Sliced In NYC

YBN Almight Jay was brutally attacked in the Financial District area of Manhattan and now his attackers will have to answer to J Prince.

When a fight broke out around midnight in the lobby of a residential building in Manhattan this past weekend, Jay was jumped, robbed, stabbed, and according to a photo that’s going around, sliced. TMZ states the upcoming rapper allegedly needed 300 stitches.

“Our sources say along with getting stomped on and having his chains jacked, Jay got stabbed several times with a blade … and suffered head and facial lacerations when someone cracked a Hennessy bottle over his head. His face was sliced up so badly, he reportedly required 300 stitches,” the site writes.

In an earlier report, TMZ states that while Jay got into a fight with fellow up-and-coming rapper Lil Tjay earlier that day, Tjay says he had “nothing to do with YBN getting jumped later on after the street scuffle,” reportedly adding via Instagram “Keep ya head up bro stay strong.” Now J Prince is under the impression that another rapper, Zae Numbafive, cut and robbed Jay—but Zae denies the accusation too.

“Mob Ties Call To My Real Street N*ggas Around The World But Especially On The East Coast In The Bronx. There’s A Clown By The Name Of Zae And His Crew Who Want To Become Famous By Bragging About Robbing Rap Industry N*ggas,” Prince wrote on Instagram. “They Recently Bragged About Robbing The Artist YBN Almighty Jay Whom I’m Invested In. They’ve Robbed Him Of His Money And Jewelry Including A Rap-A-Lot Piece. So Therefore They Have Robbed A Piece Of Me.”

Zae responded via IG Stories, saying his crew didn’t cut Jay, nor did they rob him.

“IDK why people calling us goons, tryna label us…ya don’t know the real story!” he wrote, in part.

But according to Complex, Zae may have shown the chain in a since deleted post. “Though he has denied any involvement in the attack, Zae’s recent social media activity suggests otherwise,” the site states. “On Tuesday, the rapper posted a clip of his “Traumatized” video in which Jay’s chain—or one that resembles the stolen piece—is dangled in front of the camera.”

