“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Waka Flocka Admits He Was Failing At Wife Life And Tammy Talks Trust Issues! [VIDEO]

Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Talk About What They’ve Learned

It’s no secret that Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have come a long way in their marriage. We’ve got an exclusive first look at Thursday night’s episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and it looks like the couple really got to the bottom of their issues. Check it out below:

Here’s more of what to expect from the episode:

After 10 days of Boot Camp, the couples must decide; will they stay together or leave apart? Has Lil’ Mo finally had enough of Karl’s lies? Will Soulja Boy pop the question? And after Jessica’s deception, will she and Shawne leave engaged or enraged?

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition – “Re-Lit Or Quit”- Airs Thursday, March 14 at 10:00pm ET/PT on WeTV