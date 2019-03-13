The Wet And Wavy Wilsons: Wifey Ciara Splashes It Up In St. Barths With Her Wig Fixin’ Hubby

- By Bossip Staff
Ciara and Rusell Wilson in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil for Carnival

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Ciara Nearly Loses Her Wig In The Ocean

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently took an amazing trip to Rio for Carnaval and they followed that voyage up with a family trip to St. Barth’s with the kiddos Future and Sienna — it was during a day out yachting and enjoying giant water slides that the Wilsons displayed just how much fun they have together… Cuz Ciara hit that water slide and her hubby had her BACK when her wig got to slipping! It’s pretty much PURE Comedy. Watch the video via Cici’s IG below:

So funny riiiiight?!

The Wilsons seem to incorporate so much fun, singing and dancing into their parenting. Gotta love it.

Hit the flip for more moments from their trip.

Family fun. 📸: @agatdula

The fellas. #QualityTime

Princess. 👑

